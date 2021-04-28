Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is getting honest about her past childhood trauma. In a sneak peek clip of the 67-year-old’s appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," the media mogul tearfully recalls a scary moment that is linked to her feeling unsafe while sleeping. "My grandmother and I slept in the bed together. My grandfather was in a room on the other side of the wall and one night in the middle of the night, my grandfather gets out of bed and comes into the room. And I wake up and he has his hands around my grandmother's neck and she is screaming," she shared.

