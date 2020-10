Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is continuing to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor. After announcing that Breonna would be the first person other than Oprah to grace the cover of her eponymous magazine, the media mogul has now pledged to build 26 billboards across Louisville, Kentucky in Breonna’s honor. The billboards call for the officers involved in the 26-year-old’s death be arrested and charged.

