Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is mourning a major loss. The media mogul's beloved father, Vernon, died on Friday at 88 years old, just days after his famous daughter surprised him with a July 4 party in his honor. Oprah shared the sad news on Instagram over the weekend and reflected on saying goodbye to her dad, writing that she had the "sacred honor" of witnessing him take his last breath.

Appearing: Mario Lopez Kit Hoover Scott Evans Zuri Hall

S0 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution