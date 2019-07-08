Oprah Winfrey Gushes About Her and Michael B. Jordan's Passion Project 'David Makes Man'

Also available on the NBC app

Executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan's new TV series, "David Makes Man," tells the story of a 14-year-old black prodigy torn between the streets that raised him and the prospect of attaining a higher education. At the series' red carpet premiere, Oprah Winfrey told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the importance of the project – and revealed she verges on tears when she thinks about the fact that she, like so many others, have rarely wondered what the lives of black boys are really like. Akili McDowell, who portrays protagonist David, also tells Access about what it was like to meet Oprah on set. "David Makes Man" premieres on Aug. 14 at 10 p.m. on OWN.

