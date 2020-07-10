Also available on the NBC app

Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King are reunited! Oprah posted a video to her Instagram of the happy reunion with her BFF, showing Gayle ascending the steps of Oprah's California home with a small group from CBS This Morning, who are filming from the location. "After 13 and a half days quarantined in my guest house," Oprah captioned the video, "@gayleking and her @cbsthismorning team released from COVID quarantine." The "CBS This Morning" co-anchor also posted a screen shot of her and her crew's negative COVID-19 test results.

