Oprah Winfrey is lending a helping hand and forking over some serious cash. The media mogul is now the latest celebrity to open her wallet amid the coronavirus pandemic, donating a whopping $10 million to "help Americans." "I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," Oprah shared on Instagram.

