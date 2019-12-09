Oprah Winfrey Celebrates 9th Graduating Class From Her Academy In South Africa

Also available on the NBC app

Oprah Winfrey's girls are spreading their wings! The 65-year-old mogul was on hand to celebrate the ninth graduating class from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa. The media icon posted a joyful video from her visit abroad as the students played a beautiful piece for the ceremony while she danced and clapped along to the beat. Oprah also took the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech for the graduates. She founded the OWLAG back in 2007 to give marginalized young girls access to high-level education.

