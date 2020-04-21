Also available on the NBC app

Oprah's longtime love, Stedman Graham shows off his barber skills! Stedman fired up the electric trimmers to give a cut to multimedia journalist Thando Dlomo, who Oprah lovingly refers to as "daughter." Oprah is seen documenting the action and added the caption to the video, "Stedman’s Barbershop ... We’re all having to make do. With No hairdressers. No barbers. My daughter girl @thando_d convinced @stedmangraham to give her a haircut. His first time with clippers. Stressful for some Hilarious for others."

