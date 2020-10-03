Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey is doling out a little bit of advice to Kelly Ripa on her 50th birthday – don’t post any nude pics! The “The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host had joked that she may strip down for social media on her birthday, just like Gwyneth Paltrow did when she turned 48, but. Mrs. O is saying no in a cheeky video! But Kelly found other ways to celebrate, including getting a mini parade from her fellow host Ryan Seacrest and her BFF Anderson Cooper!

Appearing: