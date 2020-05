Also available on the NBC app

Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance on John Krasinski’s YouTube show “Some Good News” on Sunday, much to the delight of the graduating class of 2020. The TV mogul joined John and several other A-list stars to deliver personal messages to the class of 2020 who are unable to have a typical ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. One lucky student even got to ask Oprah for life advice!

