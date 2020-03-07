Main Content

Oprah Shares Special Moment With Teen Cancer Survivor

CLIP03/06/20

Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour is changing lives as it travels across the country, and that includes the life of 17-year-old Brooke Besikof. Brooke was 14 when she was diagnosed with stage-four Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which took an immense physical and mental toll on her. Oprah's ability to overcome anything in her way inspired Brooke, and she dreamed of meeting the media mogul one day. It finally happened last month thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Brooke gave Access Hollywood all the details on the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Oprah, Oprah Winfrey, 2020 vision tour, brooke besikof, make-a-wish foundation, cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, health, inspiring
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.