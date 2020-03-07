Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision Tour is changing lives as it travels across the country, and that includes the life of 17-year-old Brooke Besikof. Brooke was 14 when she was diagnosed with stage-four Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which took an immense physical and mental toll on her. Oprah's ability to overcome anything in her way inspired Brooke, and she dreamed of meeting the media mogul one day. It finally happened last month thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Brooke gave Access Hollywood all the details on the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

