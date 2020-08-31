Also available on the nbc app

Gone, but never forgotten. Hollywood is celebrating the life of Chadwick Boseman, a silver screen superhero and real-life hero to many after he passed away following a private, four-year cancer battle. ABC reunited many of the "Black Panther" actor's former co-stars and famous friends to look back on his life and legacy in a 20/20 special dubbed "A Tribute for a King," which was hosted by Robin Roberts.

Appearing: