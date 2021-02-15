Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on March 7, 2021. This will be their first sit-down interview since they announced their engagement back in 2017. “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," CBS said in a statement.

Appearing: