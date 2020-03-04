Also available on the nbc app

Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour is changing lives as it moves through the country, and many fans are sharing their own stories of transformation with her. One of those is Charles D'Angelo, who had a dream of meeting the media mogul to thank her for inspiring him on his transformational health journey, during which he shed 160 pounds. Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans sat down with Charles, who credits his success to changing his mindset and now works to help others achieve their goals. "When I lost all the weight, I made it my decision that I was going to make it my mission to inspire to help as many people as possible to change their lives," the health coach and author said.

