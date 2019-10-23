Oprah Gifted This College Student With A New Phone After Teasing Him About His Cracked Screen Cover

Also available on the NBC app

Who can say they scored a new phone from Oprah?! Morehouse college student Olufemi Yessoufou can. He and pal Zachariah Smith tell Access Hollywood about chasing down the media mogul for a now-viral selfie video when she dropped by campus to unveil a surprise $13 million donation. Oprah couldn't help but tease Olufemi about his cracked phone in the vid, but left him speechless days later after sending him a new one alongside a heartfelt note! Though the thoughtful gesture is one he'll never forget, Olufemi explains why his old phone may not have been in quite as bad of shape as originally thought.

