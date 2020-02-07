Also available on the nbc app

Oprah Winfrey visited "Today" with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Friday and addressed her best friend, Gayle King's controversial interview with retired WNBA legend Lisa Leslie in which Gayle asked about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape charge. Since Gayle's clip aired, the host has received a barrage of backlash online from Lakers fans, 50 Cent and more. Oprah teared up talking about her friend's state-of-mind, saying Gayle is receiving death threats, has to travel with security and "hasn't slept in two days."

