Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot on February 23, 2020, while jogging near his home in Georgia. Outrage over his killing inspired many to take a 2.23-mile run, signifying the date of his death, on his May 8 birthday. Access Hollywood looks at the ways Oprah, Alicia Keys, Chris Tucker and more stars have called for justice for Ahmaud and commemorated his tragically short life.

