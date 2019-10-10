Main Content

Oprah Admits Why She 'Would Not Stay Married' To Stedman Graham If They Tied The Knot

Oprah Winfrey just isn't the marrying type! The media mogul first met her longtime partner Stedman Graham back in 1986. She once thought the pair would tie the knot and have kids, but the 65-year-old recently admitted to PEOPLE why they never did. "Both he and I now say, 'If we had married, we would not be together,'" she told the mag. "No question about it — we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it." PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey And More Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Tyler Perry Studios

