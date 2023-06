Liam Payne is celebrating a sobriety milestone! The former One Direction member revealed earlier this week that he hit more than 100 days sober. He told iFL TV at the KSI versus Joe Fournier fight this past weekend, "I'm sober now over 100 days. I feel amazing. I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

