Diego Tinoco is feeling pretty good these days! The "On My Block" star chatted with Access Hollywood via Zoom to dish on the overwhelming positive reaction to the show's third season and share how he's keeping himself busy at home in quarantine. The 22-year-old actor also gushed about his co-star and on-screen girlfriend Sierra Capri and revealed his hopes for his character Cesar after that shocking ending. "On My Block" Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

