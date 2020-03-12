Also available on the NBC app

"On My Block" has raised the stakes in Season 3! Access Hollywood sat down with cast members Brett Gray, Jason Genao, Sierra Capri, Jessica Marie Garcia and Diego Tinoco to get all the details on the new season of Netflix's hit YA sitcom. "It's about to get so crazy, so quick," Jessica teased. "It's almost like you don't know what show you're about to watch." The five stars also chatted about their friendships in real life as they dished about living together and trying to keep up with the countless group chats! "On My Block" Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

