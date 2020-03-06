Also available on the NBC app

Omar Miller joined Access Daily hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez to chat about his new show "The Unicorn," which airs Thursday nights on CBS. "This is a great show. I'm probably most proud of this project than I have been on any of the other ones I've ever been in. It's resonating with people because if you haven't already, you're going to have to deal with loss in life," he said. Omar also raved about working with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson during his time on "Ballers."

Appearing: