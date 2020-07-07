Also available on the nbc app

Usain Bolt is celebrating the two special women in his life! The Olympic gold medalist shared the first photos of his newborn baby girl Olympia Lightning Bolt as he shared birthday wishes for girlfriend Kasi Bennett on Instagram. "I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face," he wrote. "Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family."

