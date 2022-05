Also available on the nbc app

Brittany George, an Australian aerial skier and aspiring Olympian, has died after being reported missing. The 24-year-old athlete was found dead in a Brisbane neighborhood on Jan. 27, which was the same area she was reportedly last seen on Jan. 21, according to Australian publication Courier-Mail. Her cause of death has not been confirmed yet.

