Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee And JoJo Siwa Join 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 30

"Dancing with the Stars" is getting some bright young talent for its 30th season. The reality competition show announced on Thursday at the TCAs that Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee and YouTube star JoJo Siwa are joining its latest season premiering on Sept. 20. Suni is coming off her incredible run at the Tokyo Olympics. The 18 year old gymnast won three medals at the games, including the gold in the all-around. JoJo is no stranger to dancing. She got her start training with Abby Lee Miller on "Dance Moms" and has continued dancing in her music videos and on her YouTube channel.

Clips

