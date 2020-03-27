Also available on the NBC app

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee announced that it is postponing the 2020 Olympic Games, which were originally set to take place in Tokyo this summer. Many athletes around the world spent their whole lives training for the event, including three-time gold medal-winning beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings. "It's only going to make us better," she told Access Hollywood of the news. "We're going to be more connected as a team because that's what hard things in life do. They bring you together." Swimmers Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel also shared their thoughts on the rescheduled Games with Access.

