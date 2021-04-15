Also available on the nbc app

With just 100 days to go until the start of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, gymnast Sam Mikulak is ready to compete for Team USA once again, even though at 28 he's considered to be the "grandpa" of the team! "I'm the oldest guy on the national team. I was thinking about just walking out with a cane and just fully embracing it," he joked with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Sam also opened up about his decision to retire after Tokyo and revealed the celebrity he'd love to cheer him on the stands! The Summer Olympics begin July 23 on NBC.

