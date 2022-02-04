The Winter Olympics have a new shirtless and oiled-up flag bearer taking the 2022 games by storm! American Samoa's Nathan Crumpton proudly waved his territory's flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday and did it without a shirt! The athlete who will be competing in skeleton, made an impression during the parade of nations, walking in traditional American Samoa garments.

