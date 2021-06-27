Also available on the nbc app

Gold medal-winning gymnast Dominique “Awesome Dawesome” Dawes is producing and contributing to the new documentary “Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts,” which follows five top-tier gymnasts as they sacrifice it all to make the Tokyo Olympic team. Dominique knows firsthand how hard that process is. “[Many people] don't know about the sacrifice. They don't know about the blood, sweat and tears. The pressure these young girls are under as teenagers,” she told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall. She added of the documentary, “As a 44-year-old former Oympian, mom with four kids, it brought back a very great level of anxiety, and even some PTSD, from my 18 years in the sport of gymnastics, and I really would not want to be in these young girls’ shoes.’ “Golden” premieres June 27 on Peacock.

Available until 09/25/21

Appearing: