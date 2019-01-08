Olympian Ashley Wagner Accuses Late Fellow Skater John Coughlin Of Sexual Assault

Also available on the NBC app

Ashley Wagner is ready to tell her #MeToo story. The Olympic bronze medalist detailed a disturbing account of sexual assault by late fellow figure skater John Coughlin, who died of an apparent suicide in January 2019 amid multiple similar accusations against him. Wagner claimed that Coughlin abused her after a party in 2008, when she was 17 and he was 22, and explained the difficulties she faced in the years that followed and what inspired her decision to come forward.

