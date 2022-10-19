Olivia Wilde seems to be responding to growing speculation surrounding the final days of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" director shared an excerpt from Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn," which featured the recipe for a salad dressing. Olivia sent social media ablaze when she shared the image, after her former nanny claimed in an interview with DailyMail.com that Jason became upset with her for making a "special dressing" for Harry Styles.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight