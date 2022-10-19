Main Content

Olivia Wilde Shares Salad Dressing Recipe She May Have Made For Harry Styles After Nanny Allegations

CLIP10/19/22

Olivia Wilde seems to be responding to growing speculation surrounding the final days of her relationship with Jason Sudeikis. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" director shared an excerpt from Nora Ephron's novel "Heartburn," which featured the recipe for a salad dressing. Olivia sent social media ablaze when she shared the image, after her former nanny claimed in an interview with DailyMail.com that Jason became upset with her for making a "special dressing" for Harry Styles.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Tags: Olivia Wilde, jason sudeikis, Harry Styles, Salad, salad dressing, heartburn, nora ephron
