Olivia Wilde is sharing new details about her upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling," and excitedly supporting her boyfriend and leading man Harry Styles. The 38-year-old director shared the first full trailer of the highly-anticipated film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday and she reportedly called her project "ambitious," but also revealed her beau's acting is "truly a revelation." He is "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of," Olivia teased about the pop superstar.

