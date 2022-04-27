Olivia Wilde is sharing new details about her upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling," and excitedly supporting her boyfriend and leading man Harry Styles. The 38-year-old director shared the first full trailer of the highly-anticipated film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday and she reportedly called her project "ambitious," but also revealed her beau's acting is "truly a revelation." He is "an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I'm aware of," Olivia teased about the pop superstar.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight