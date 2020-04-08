Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Wilde has come a long way since her days scrubbing in on "House," but she still has so much respect for all the real-life healthcare workers – especially now. The "Booksmart" director taped a video to show her gratitude for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis and invited more than a dozen TV and film doctors – including "Grey's Anatomy's" Sandra Oh and Patrick Dempsey, "Dallas Buyers Club's" Jennifer Garner, "Nurse Jackie's" Edie Falco, "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke – to join her.

