It's over for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. The former couple has reportedly called it quits after a seven-year engagement and nearly a decade together. A source tells people magazine that the stars actually parted ways at the beginning of the year but they remain on good terms as committed co-parents and have transitioned into a new routine that works for the whole family. Access Hollywood has reached out to Olivia and Jason's respective reps for comment.

