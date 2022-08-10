Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' custody battle is far from over. After Olivia was served child custody papers filed by her ex while on stage at CinemaCon, the actress filed court docs of her own, accusing the father of her two children of intentionally trying to "embarrass" and "threaten" her by publicly delivering the paperwork. "He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible," she said in the docs, which were obtained by DailyMail.com.

