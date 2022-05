Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Rodrigo took home Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards! The pop star, 19, won the distinction at music's biggest night on Sunday and fought back tears as she accepted the massive honor. "This is my biggest dream come true," Olivia said in her acceptance speech. Then she shared some sweet words for her biggest supporters!

