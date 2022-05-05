Main Content

Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter Had A Run-In At The Met Gala And Fans Are Losing It

No more sour feelings between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter? Vogue posted an Instagram carousel of unforgettable Met Gala moments on Wednesday and one of the snaps included the "good 4 u" singer chatting it up with the "On My Way" songstress. The rare sighting didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who fled to the comment section to address the run-in. It may have just been a casual convo, but fans recalled the rumored love triangle between the two artists and actor Joshua Bassett.

