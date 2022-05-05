No more sour feelings between Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter? Vogue posted an Instagram carousel of unforgettable Met Gala moments on Wednesday and one of the snaps included the "good 4 u" singer chatting it up with the "On My Way" songstress. The rare sighting didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who fled to the comment section to address the run-in. It may have just been a casual convo, but fans recalled the rumored love triangle between the two artists and actor Joshua Bassett.

