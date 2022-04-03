Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Rodrigo is reflecting on her emotional journey to her seven 2022 Grammy nominations. The 19-year-old caught up with Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the award show and opened up about her breakout hit "Driver's License." "I just wrote that song 'cause I was really going through a sad time, and I wrote it to help me through a dark place and the fact that it did the same for other people is just amazing," she said. She also revealed where she will keep her Grammys if she wins.

