Olivia Newton-John is dealing with her third bout of breast cancer, which has also been her toughest. The "Grease" star was told the illness had spread to her bones, but she's determined to be a "cancer thriver." In a new interview with Australia's "60 Minutes," Olivia and daughter Chloe admit that despite not discussing her health very often the impact of her situation has still taken a deep emotional toll.

