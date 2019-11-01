Olivia Newton-John Reflects On The Leather Look That Helped Her Transform Into 'Sandy 2' In 'Grease'

Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Newton-John's clothes are full of memories! Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans talked to the singer about the experience of putting on her iconic leather jacket and pants that showcased Sandy Olsson's darker side in "Grease's" carnival finale. Olivia is auctioning off the outfit, among other pieces of priceless memorabilia from her career, to raise money for programs at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in her native Australia. "I want to see an end to cancer in my lifetime – That's my dream," Olivia told Scott.

