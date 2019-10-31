Olivia Newton-John Gives A Positive Cancer Update: 'I'm Doing Great!'

Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Newton-John visits Access Daily and tells hosts Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Mario Lopez that her cancer treatment is working and she's doing fantastic! And, the actress shows off her iconic "Grease" original outfits and personal memorabilia she's auctioning through <a href="https://www.juliensauctions.com/about-auction?id=294" target="_blank">Julien's Auctions</a> to raise money for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

