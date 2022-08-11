Olivia Newton-John's husband is honoring what he'll always love about her. John Easterling paid an emotional tribute to his late wife just two days after her passing. The plant medicine researcher wrote a lengthy Instagram message praising Olivia as "the most courageous woman" he's ever known and noting that their love story "transcends our understanding." The beloved singer passed away on Aug. 8 at age 73 after a longtime battle with breast cancer.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight