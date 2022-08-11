Main Content

Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Honors Her As 'Most Courageous Woman'

CLIP08/10/22

Olivia Newton-John's husband is honoring what he'll always love about her. John Easterling paid an emotional tribute to his late wife just two days after her passing. The plant medicine researcher wrote a lengthy Instagram message praising Olivia as "the most courageous woman" he's ever known and noting that their love story "transcends our understanding." The beloved singer passed away on Aug. 8 at age 73 after a longtime battle with breast cancer.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: olivia newton john, olivia newton john dead, olivia newton john death, olivia newton john husband, olivia newton john daughter, celebrity deaths
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.