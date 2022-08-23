Chloe Lattanzi is opening up about grief following her mother, Olivia Newton-John’s death. On Sunday, the 36-year-old singer shared a touching quote from author Jamie Anderson that talked about the relationship of grief and love. "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go," the quote read. Her post comes two weeks after Olivia died after a longtime battle with breast cancer. She was 73.

