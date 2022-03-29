Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Munn Opens Up About Postpartum Life: I'm 'Happy And At The Same Time I'm Struggling'

CLIP03/29/22
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Munn is continuing to update fans on her motherhood journey. The 41-year-old actress got candid on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing a mirror selfie early in the morning. "Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me. Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt. I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling," she wrote in part. Olivia and John Mulaney welcomed their first child together, Malcom, in November.

Appearing:
Tags: Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, Malcom Mulaney, postpartum, celebrity babies
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.