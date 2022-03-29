Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Munn is continuing to update fans on her motherhood journey. The 41-year-old actress got candid on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing a mirror selfie early in the morning. "Postpartum life right now: everyone's asleep except me. Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more) I'm pretty sure that's spit up on my shirt. I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling," she wrote in part. Olivia and John Mulaney welcomed their first child together, Malcom, in November.

