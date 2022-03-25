Main Content

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Celebrate Baby Malcolm's Latest Milestone With Adorable New Pics

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's baby boy is growing up so fast! The couple celebrated their son Malcolm's 4-month milestone with adorable Instagram tributes this week. Olivia shared a new photo of the infant cradled in her lap and honored what she loves most about his budding personality. John also gave the little one a shoutout, posting a throwback photo of himself gazing at Malcolm shortly after his arrival and expressing that things haven't been the same since – in the best possible way!

