Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Munn got candid on Instagram about her personal breastfeeding struggles with her baby boy Malcom. In a video shared to her profile, the new mom listed all the ways she tried to get her body to produce milk but admitted that "none of it worked." The 41-year-old actress' final take away to all the moms out there was to "do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

Appearing:

S2022 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution