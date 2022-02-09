Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Olivia Munn Gets Candid About Breastfeeding Struggles: 'I Felt Like My Body Was Failing'

CLIP02/09/22
Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Munn got candid on Instagram about her personal breastfeeding struggles with her baby boy Malcom. In a video shared to her profile, the new mom listed all the ways she tried to get her body to produce milk but admitted that "none of it worked." The 41-year-old actress' final take away to all the moms out there was to "do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

Appearing:
Tags: Olivia Munn, breastfeeding, Baby, motherhood, John Mulaney, lifestyle, news
S2022 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.