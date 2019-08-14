Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Munn has no time for haters! The "X-Men" star shut down a troll who referred to her cellulite as "cottage cheese" in a sexy Instagram photo. Olivia couldn't have shrugged off the diss any better, and fans were here for her perfect – and relatable – response that left followers cheering. The 38-year-old has never been shy about flaunting her assets, and with "cellulite" like that it's easy to see why – bye bye, body shamers!

Appearing: