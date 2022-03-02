Also available on the nbc app

Olivia Munn's newborn is catching flights, not feelings. The new mama took to Instagram to celebrate her son Malcolm's latest big boy milestone: flying across the country to see his dad, John Mulaney, host "Saturday Night Live." "We did it! We flew round trip cross country at 12/13 weeks old! Now wake us in a week and get me some chapstick," Olivia wrote alongside a selfie of the mother-son duo.

