Olivia Jade is ready to return to YouTube. In a new TikTok video posted New Year week, she reacted to a comment where a fan told her they really want her to post again on YouTube. Olivia shared a video saying she will return! It’s been a year since the 21-year-old has posted on her channel, which currently has 1.86 million subscribers. Her announcement comes shortly after her mother Lori Loughlin was released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

