Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily after being eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" to dive into their experience on the show. She also opened up about what she hopes the public has learned about her since going on the show, sharing that she hopes they can see her in a more positive light. Olivia's podcast "Conversations with Oliva Jade" is streaming now and "Dancing With The Stars" airs Mondays at 8pm on ABC.

